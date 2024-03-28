Calgary officer charged after allegedly assaulting handcuffed man

CALGARY
    A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.

    Alberta's police watchdog began investigating the officer's actions in March 2022, two days after the assault is alleged to have occurred.

    Police say the victim was arrested on March 20.

    "At the arrest-processing centre, an officer repeatedly used force on the handcuffed male, resulting in his being injured and hospitalized for treatment," the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in a Thursday news release.

    ASIRT says evidence gathered during the organization's investigation provided "reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed."

    The investigation was forwarded to Crown prosecutors, who determined the evidence did meet the standard for prosecution.

    As such, ASIRT determined that the officer, Const. David Wilhelm, should be charged.

    He faces one count of assault.

    Wilhelm was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

