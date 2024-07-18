CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary officially moves to Stage 2 water restrictions

    Calgarians are now able to resume limited outdoor water use as city officials made the shift to Stage 2 water restrictions.

    City officials made the announcement on Thursday morning.

    This is a breaking news update and we will have more details when they are available…

