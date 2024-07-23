Calgary opening reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees

Calgary is opening a reception centre for evacuees fleeing a wildfire near Jasper National Park.

The reception centre is located at the Shouldice Arena, at 1515 Home Road N.W., and started accepting evacuees and their pets on Tuesday morning.

“Those who have been evacuated as part of the Jasper wildfires can go there to register. Accommodation will be provided through a network of hotels as well as support for those that are travelling in RV-style vehicles,” said Sue Henry, Chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency.

“If you are a Jasper evacuee and in need of accommodation or support, please come down and check in with us at that location so we can identify any needs that you may have.”

The Government of Alberta issued an evacuation order for the Town of Jasper and Jasper National Park just before 10 p.m. on Monday due to a fire south of the town.

The alert ordered everyone in Jasper to evacuate via Highway 16 heading toward British Columbia.

As of 3:52 a.m., the province said the evacuation is progressing well, but asked residents to continue to follow directives.

The reception centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Hours for Wednesday will be provided on the city’s website, when they are available.

The city said it is not equipped to accept donations at this time.

“Please continue to check the province’s website for recommended organizations that you can make a donation, or find a local campaign that you would like to support,” Henry said.

“Please do not bring any donations to the reception centre in Calgary, we are not set up to take these donations and not able to get them to those who would most benefit.”

The reception centre will be open as long as the evacuation order is in effect in Jasper.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…