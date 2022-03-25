Calgary organization takes a stand against sexual violence, educates youth
A Calgary woman has created a workshop and peer-support organization for survivors of sexual violence, and is using her own story of survival to help others.
For the past three years, Erin Brassard has been taking her workshop to junior and senior high schools in the Calgary area, with the latest appearance at Holy Cross Collegiate in Strathmore this week.
She says she is teaching students something that's not included in their textbooks by defining sexual assault, rape culture and informed consent.
"In order to change, we need to start talking about it and we need to start teaching our youth," said Brassard, founder of S.T.A.N.D. Against Sexual Assault.
She survived several sexual assaults between age 17 and 24, and she begins each classroom session by sharing her story.
"I don't sugarcoat my story. It's very raw and real and I think its important for them to hear a full story and understand how serious it is, that it can happen to anyone," said Brassard.
She also says sexual assault happens too often.
One out of three girls and one out of six boys will experience sexual violence by the time they reach age 16.
In adulthood, Brassard says two out of every three women in Alberta will experience sexual assault.
Brassard says young people want to take this seriously.
Last November, students from Western Canada High School walked out of class, saying they are protesting inaction from administration to address sexual assault allegations.
Brassard hopes to bring her workshop to the school.
Students at Holy Cross Collegiate tell CTV News the workshop from S.T.A.N.D. made them aware of how sexual aggression can be normalized in media.
"I didn't realize how common it was until the presentation came in and showed how much it is in our movies and just day to day lives, event at school, everywhere," said Grade 10 student Nicholas Szasz.
Nathan Molney says he learned tools for future relationships including, "communication, consent and knowing when people are ready."
Another student says she's learned more about the prevalence of sexual violence and why it should never occur.
"It is something that is not okay and we don't get taught about it in school," said Grade 11 student Taylor Stimson.
Brassard says her workshops often connects a young person who may be in the midst of a trauma with the support they need.
"This is not your fault. It's not okay. It never should have happened."
S.T.A.N.D. also provides up to 18 weekly support sessions for young people who reach out to her group anonymously. More information can be found here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia appears to be shifting its war aims in Ukraine
In what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow's military objectives, the U.S. said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on the fighting for control of the Donbas region in the country's southeast -- a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
Protester who lost life savings regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy'
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
B.C. pharmacy investigated for allegedly helping people fake vaccine records
A pharmacy in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is being investigated for allegedly helping unvaccinated individuals sneak their names into the province's COVID-19 vaccine registry.
What you need to know about accessing your online CRA account this year
Since the last tax season, the CRA has implemented a few changes to its My Account web service. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about accessing your online account and filing your taxes for the 2021 year.
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he tries to drive Ukrainians to safety
A Canadian attempting to drive Ukrainians displaced by the war to safety says Russian shelling has trapped him in the city of Chernihiv for three days as food and water supplies dwindle.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's political foe fears fraudulence in mail-in leadership vote
A major rival to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he fears a mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with cheating and fraud — a claim that Kenney's campaign team says is baseless.
-
Police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near downtown LRT crossing
The suspect was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.
-
2 central Alberta students hospitalized after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Two students parked in a vehicle near a high school in central Alberta were taken to hospital Friday after being found unresponsive.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd time in 3 days
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in B.C. inched up again on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
B.C. pharmacy investigated for allegedly helping people fake vaccine records
A pharmacy in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is being investigated for allegedly helping unvaccinated individuals sneak their names into the province's COVID-19 vaccine registry.
-
Sea lion tangled in plastic rescued near Metro Vancouver port
For the second time in as many weeks, the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has rescued a sea lion in distress in the Lower Mainland.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he tries to drive Ukrainians to safety
A Canadian attempting to drive Ukrainians displaced by the war to safety says Russian shelling has trapped him in the city of Chernihiv for three days as food and water supplies dwindle.
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
-
Anti-maskers accused of protesting outside N.S. top doc's home released on bail
Two people arrested for allegedly planning an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health have been released on bail.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic senate moves to reinstate COVID-19 mask mandate on campus
Students and staff at the University of Victoria may be required to once again wear face masks on campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the university senate voted on the issue Thursday.
-
NEW
NEW | No new COVID-19 deaths on Vancouver Island, 47 new cases
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Friday, while two deaths were reported elsewhere in the province.
-
'This is going to get worse before it gets better': Shipyard workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike mandate
A large-scale strike at Seaspan's Esquimalt graving docks is a real possibility after an overwhelming vote in favour of a strike mandate by unionized workers.
Toronto
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
-
Ontario Power Generation executives top province's 'sunshine list'
Executives at Ontario Power Generation made up the top four highest-paid public employees in the province in 2021.
-
More than 400 city vehicles were caught speeding in Toronto. Here’s the department with the highest infractions
Toronto’s automated cameras caught 456 speeding city vehicles within an 18-month period.
Montreal
-
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Quebec doctor returns from Ukraine-Poland border after treating refugees
A doctor from St. Jerome, Que. has returned home from the Polish-Ukrainian border where he was providing care for refugees.
-
'It saved my life': cyclist who survived crash urges Montrealers to wear a helmet
'I don’t think I’d be here had I not been wearing a helmet,' said Marinacci, who underwent emergency surgery at the Montreal General Hospital.
Ottawa
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in Ottawa stabbing death
A jury has unanimously found Nick Vanasse guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Steven Butler and the aggravated assault of Butler's son Bradley.
Kitchener
-
Weddings being booked at former Hacienda Sarria as creditors still owed more than $1 million
While brides and grooms are fighting to get their money back from the former Hacienda Sarria, the popular Kitchener venue will once again be used to host weddings.
-
'It’s not fair': Kitchener mom kicked out of store for breastfeeding
A Kitchener mother is speaking out after she said she was told by a retail employee that she couldn’t nurse her baby in the store.
-
University of Waterloo terminates 49 staff over vaccine rules
The University of Waterloo has terminated 49 of its staff over the school's COVID-19 proof of vaccination requirement.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council to vote on reduced speed zones near playgrounds
Saskatoon city council is set to vote on a plan to create reduced speed zones near playgrounds.
-
Saskatoon police look to reunite 'unique floral trunk' with owner
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has taken to social media in the hopes of solving a mystery.
-
'Will be changed very shortly': Premier confident nuclear energy generation will be coming to Sask.
Saskatchewan is about to take another step towards the development of nuclear power in the province, as SaskPower explores the possibility of using small modular reactor technology.
Northern Ontario
-
Health unit says staffing shortage, OT costs behind $800K salary for Sudbury's medical officer of health
Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Greater Sudbury's medical officer of health, reported a 2021 salary of just more than $800,000 in 2021, making her the ninth highest paid public servant in the province.
-
One person killed in fiery crash in Powassan
North Bay Ontario Provincial Police say one person died late Thursday evening on Highway 11 in Powassan.
-
Neighbour recounts her efforts to rescue victim of fatal fire in Sudbury
One man died Friday after fire ripped through a three-unit apartment building on Tedman Avenue in Sudbury's Flour Mill neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba farmer who had $40K of canola stolen fears grain thefts may become more common
A Manitoba farmer is warning other producers to be on guard after he says $40,000 worth of canola was stolen from his farm.
-
Winnipeg mayor presents key to the city to parents of Humboldt Broncos player
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman presented a key to the city to the parents of Logan Boulet, a Humboldt Broncos player who died in the 2018 bus crash.
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
Regina
-
Downtown Regina building gutted in early morning fire
A building in downtown Regina was severely damaged in a fire early Friday morning.
-
'Will be changed very shortly': Premier confident nuclear energy generation will be coming to Sask.
Saskatchewan is about to take another step towards the development of nuclear power in the province, as SaskPower explores the possibility of using small modular reactor technology.
-
Fourth person charged in connection to December homicide: police
A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of a Prince Albert man in December 2021.