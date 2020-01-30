CALGARY -- The Calgary Parking Authority will be giving away thousands of dollars in 2020 through their sponsorship program.

In only its second year the CPA will have $35,000 to give back to the community through their sponsorship program, in relation to parking, transportation and mobility.

"This is a great opportunity to meet some people and really cool organizations in our community," said Chelsea Webster, a CPA Marketing and sponsorship committee member.

"This year we have more money, $35,000 to give away," Webster continued.

She added the CPA has been getting a lot of great feedback and returning applicants.

Some previous applicants included STARS Air Ambulance and the Ronald McDonald House.

"We’re really proud to be apart of the community and to give back through this program," she said.

At least three dozen people were in attendance as the CPA made its 2020 sponsorship program announcement Thursday afternoon at the CPA Headquarters on 9 Avenue S.W.

The CPA's sponsorship program will help fund any organizations and/or groups whether they’re for-profit or non-profit. Anybody and everybody is welcome to apply.

The funding can be used to help with building community spaces, infrastructure or with any type of projects with in the Calgary city limits.

Some successful applicants used the funds to install bike racks in Inglewood, Bowness and along 11 Avenue S.W. Other applicants used it for bus rentals for transportation to events around Calgary.

One unique request came from skateboarding enthusiasts to build skateboard boxes. These boxes have tools inside to help the skateboarders maintain their skateboard.

The CPA will launch its sponsorship program starting February 1, 2020.

You can get more information online.