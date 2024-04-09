Calgary Parking warns of text-message scam

CALGARY
    Officials from the City of Calgary and Calgary Parking say they do not use text messages for payment requests or ticket notifications.
    A warning about a new scam making the rounds:

    It's a bogus text message warning of a parking violation, and it says you can click on a link to take care of it.

    Officials from the City of Calgary and Calgary Parking say they do not use text messages for payment requests or ticket notifications.

    Anyone receiving the text should report it to police using the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

