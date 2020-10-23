CALGARY -- A southeast Calgary pet food store is putting its best paw forward to help veterans with their pets as Remembrance Day just around the corner.

Chris Malmberg, co-owner of Momms Premium Pet Food, says when people found out about their pet food drive for the Calgary Veterans Food Bank, the response from the community has been overwhelming.

“We’ve already raised 1,000 pounds,” said Malmberg. “I just dropped off a load to the Veterans Food Bank this morning because it just keeps coming in.”

Malmberg added that the community spirit to help these veterans’ pets has been amazing.

“We’re here for the veterans. They rely so heavily on their pets, it’s those animals that bring them some sort of peace that they need.”

Malmberg says Momms business has been growing and they want others to share in that success, especially during the pandemic.

“We have a community commitment to give back,” he said. “We have a social responsibility to give back when we can and the Veterans Food Bank is an important charity to give back to.”

The store says there’s also a special surprise for kids who visit during Saturday’s event. Harvey the Hound, mascot for the Calgary Flames, will be there with his drum in hand. He’ll be at Momms at 2:15 p.m. to take pictures, with social distancing in mind.

Donations are being accepted this Saturday Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the promenade in Lake Bonavista or in-person at Momms Premium Pet Food located at 143-755 Lake Bonavista Dr. S.E.

You can also call in a donation at 403-225-8501 or email at momms@momms.ca.