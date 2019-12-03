CALGARY -- The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology received its largest individual donation from a Calgary philanthropist this week.

David Bissett, the founder of Bissett and Associates, one of Calgary’s biggest financial firms, gifted a “legacy donation” of $30 million to the school.

Bissett said he believes there is a shift happening in Alberta and he hopes his donation will empower SAIT students to be leaders in our evolving economy.

“Every business you can think of in Alberta is moving ahead dramatically from a technological base, we’ve got to educate kids to be ahead of the curve,” said Bissett. “I see it as the key to our future prosperity.”

Bissett has a long history of philanthropic support, this is his second donation to SAIT in recent years. Bissett donated $5 million to SAIT in 2014 to establish the Bissett Bursary Program.

David Ross, SAIT president and CEO said this substantial gift, announced Tuesday morning in the Irene Lewis Atrium, will go toward supporting the development of a new school as well as specialized programs.

“This significant contribution will enable SAIT to support our students, and our industry partners, to develop the mindset, adaptability and knowledge to use and create technology and drive us forward.” Ross said.

“Our goal is to have all SAIT students exposed to what this school is going to offer in terms of advancing their digital technology skills.”

