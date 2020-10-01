CALGARY -- It might not be Saturday night at the Jack, but now that autumn is here, there's some classical music in the air.

Saturday night, the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra will kick off a concert season unlike any other.

That's because it will be the company's first concert of its virtual fall series, a series of free weekly online concerts that will feature members of the orchestra performing via streaming video.

"We have heard over and over again how much comfort music has brought people over the past six months and how much they appreciate our virtual performances," said Paul Dornian, the President and CEO of the CPO. "In return, we have received tremendous support from our loyal audience and the community, which has helped make it possible for us to create new experiences online."

The first show, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., will feature Arnold Choi, performing Bach's Cello Suite No. 1, followed by two solo violin performances by Donovan Seidle (Soulmate by Ka Nin Chan and Caprice No. 7 (Le Depart d'un train), by Eckhardt-Gramatte), followed in the final piece with a duet Passacaglia, by Halvorsen) performed by both artists.

Viewers need to register in advance at calgaryphil.com, with those who are able to encouraged to make a donation to the orchestra.

"You get the opportunity to hear some of the greatest chamber music ever written, as well as some pieces you may not have heard before," said music director Rune Bergmann. "These smaller concerts also shine a spotlight on the talent we are so lucky to have in Calgary."