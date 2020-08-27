CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services has ordered the owners of a southeast restaurant to close the store and address significant safety concerns.

According to AHS's notice of closure dated Aug. 26, a "substantial amount of mouse droppings and urine" were found in the Pop 'N Pizza location in a strip mall in the 400 block of Erin Woods Dr. S.E.

The mouse feces was located in the restaurant's kitchen — within a bag of rice and in the flour on the dough preparation counter — and in other areas of the business including the office, a staff washroom, and a storage area.

Other health violations included:

Uncovered containers of chicken wings and feta cheese

No hand soap in the staff washroom

No pest control records

Dirt, grease and food debris on kitchen appliances, pizza pans and food preparation tools

The pizza shop was closed Aug. 24 following an in-person inspection and will remain closed until a thorough cleaning of the restaurant was conducted that included: