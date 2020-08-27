CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services has ordered the owners of a southeast restaurant to close the store and address significant safety concerns.

According to AHS's notice of closure dated Aug. 26, a "substantial amount of mouse droppings and urine" were found in the Pop 'N Pizza location in a strip mall in the 400 block of Erin Woods Dr. S.E.

The mouse feces was located in the restaurant's kitchen — within a bag of rice and in the flour on the dough preparation counter — and in other areas of the business including the office, a staff washroom, and a storage area.

Other health violations included:

  • Uncovered containers of chicken wings and feta cheese
  • No hand soap in the staff washroom
  • No pest control records
  • Dirt, grease and food debris on kitchen appliances, pizza pans and food preparation tools

The pizza shop was closed Aug. 24 following an in-person inspection and will remain closed until a thorough cleaning of the restaurant was conducted that included:

  • Hiring a pest control company to resolve the pest infestation and service the restaurant on a monthly basis
  • Disinfecting all surfaces contaminated with mouse feces or urine
  • Discarding all infected food
  • Maintaining staff hand wash stations
  • Cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and equipment in the kitchen