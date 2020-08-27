Advertisement
Calgary pizza shop ordered to temporarily close after mouse feces found in food
The Pop 'N Pizza restaurant in Erin Woods was ordered closed on Aug. 24, 2020 after health violations, including mouse feces in food, were found on the premises (GoogleMaps)
CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services has ordered the owners of a southeast restaurant to close the store and address significant safety concerns.
According to AHS's notice of closure dated Aug. 26, a "substantial amount of mouse droppings and urine" were found in the Pop 'N Pizza location in a strip mall in the 400 block of Erin Woods Dr. S.E.
The mouse feces was located in the restaurant's kitchen — within a bag of rice and in the flour on the dough preparation counter — and in other areas of the business including the office, a staff washroom, and a storage area.
Other health violations included:
- Uncovered containers of chicken wings and feta cheese
- No hand soap in the staff washroom
- No pest control records
- Dirt, grease and food debris on kitchen appliances, pizza pans and food preparation tools
The pizza shop was closed Aug. 24 following an in-person inspection and will remain closed until a thorough cleaning of the restaurant was conducted that included:
- Hiring a pest control company to resolve the pest infestation and service the restaurant on a monthly basis
- Disinfecting all surfaces contaminated with mouse feces or urine
- Discarding all infected food
- Maintaining staff hand wash stations
- Cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and equipment in the kitchen