Calgary police catch 17-year-old driving 170 km/h on Stoney Trail

Calgary police say a teenage driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h on Stoney Trail N.E. over the weekend.

According to police, the teen was in a Ford Mustang when he was caught, and told officers he was rushing home to let his dogs out.

The posted speed limit for the area he was travelling in is 100 km/h.

In a tweet, police said that kind of speed "greatly increases your chances of being involved in a serious, life-changing, often fatal collision."