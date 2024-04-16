Calgary police catch driver travelling more than 100 km/h over the speed limit

Calgary police say the driver of a BMW was given a summons for a mandatory court appearance after being caught travelling more than double the speed limit.

The driver was stopped on 112 Avenue N.W. on Friday at roughly 12:30 p.m.

Police say they were doing 170 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The driver faces a potential 90-day licence suspension and a $2,200 fine.

"One in four drivers involved in fatal collisions were caused by driving at an unsafe speed," said police in a Tuesday post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Always adhere to speed limits to ensure the safety of all road users."