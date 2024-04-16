CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police catch driver travelling more than 100 km/h over the speed limit

    Calgary speeder caught travelling 170 km/h in 60 km/h zone. (X/@CPSConstable) Calgary speeder caught travelling 170 km/h in 60 km/h zone. (X/@CPSConstable)
    Share

    Calgary police say the driver of a BMW was given a summons for a mandatory court appearance after being caught travelling more than double the speed limit.

    The driver was stopped on 112 Avenue N.W. on Friday at roughly 12:30 p.m.

    Police say they were doing 170 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

    The driver faces a potential 90-day licence suspension and a $2,200 fine.

    "One in four drivers involved in fatal collisions were caused by driving at an unsafe speed," said police in a Tuesday post on X, formerly Twitter.

    "Always adhere to speed limits to ensure the safety of all road users."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News