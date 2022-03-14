Calgary police chief addresses use of force at weekend protest

Chief Mark Neufeld of the Calgary Police Service says the actions officers took against community members during Saturday's rally in the Beltline was done in an effort to preserve public safety during a 'very complex' situation where tensions were high.

Participants in the weekly rally against vaccine mandates made their way through the Beltline and onto 17th Avenue but the parade's progress was halted near 5A Street S.W. by dozens of people standing in opposition.

"On Saturday, our officers had the very difficult task of managing two separate, but related, protests that occurred on the streets of downtown Calgary," explained Neufeld. "While we worked to negotiate alternative options and alternative routes prior to Saturday, ultimately both groups were insistent on their original plans which we knew would result in them coming together along 17th Avenue S.W."

"In the end, our plan to divert the larger group off of 17 Avenue failed when that larger group refused to follow the on-the-ground directions of our officers and to continue to march forward."

According to Neufeld, the two groups remained relatively stationary for nearly an hour save for some members of the larger group who made their way around the blockade via another street. The fact the smaller group, who Neufeld says was more than just Beltline residents and included participants with other agendas, now had opponents to both the east and the west increased tensions and the potential public safety risk.

The stalemate, with uniformed officers standing between the two sides, came to an end when police physically moved the counter-protesters. Some members were recorded using their CPS-issued bicycles as makeshift ramming devices, jamming the handlebars into the bodies of those stationary in their show of support for Beltline residents and businesses.

Police pushing counter-protesters on 17th Ave. in front of Western H.S. this afternoon. Didn’t see such aggression towards the protesters who have made living and working in the beltline hell every Sat for weeks. In fact it almost looked like they’re in cahoots. Pls retweet #yyc pic.twitter.com/KBxGO5g6EQ — ritasirignano (@ritasirignano) March 13, 2022

Neufeld says the scenario was complex, stating the members of the smaller group were initially asked by officers to move along before being told to disperse, but the group remained resolute.

"Any use of force is regrettable," said Neufeld of the actions to physically move the smaller group, before adding," The goal of the CPS is to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

Mayor Jyoti Gondek has also spoken out against the rallies, calling for enforcement of bylaws in an attempt to bring an end to the weekly disruptions.

Neufeld says CPS members were placed in a "damned if you do, damned if you don't situation" and the criticism some local politicians have directed toward officers is taking its toll.

"It's demoralizing for our officers," said Neufeld. "It's been over-simplified by officials, some of them appointed, some of them elected."

Neufeld it's unlikely that a resolution will be reached ahead of next weekend and he's calling on organizers to consider whether these protests need to happen, stating the communities need a break.

Many Beltline residents have expressed their frustration with the weekly rally that brings traffic snarls, parking headaches and excess noise to their neighbourhood.