Calgary police dismantle large homeless encampment in city's southeast

A large-scale cleanup is underway at the site of a homeless encampment tucked in a forested area northwest of Deerfoot Trail and Glenmore Trail.

As of Tuesday morning, three large bins of items had been removed with a huge amount of additional material still had yet to be cleaned.

The Calgary Police Service says officers have been working with the dozen or so people living at the encampment over the past few months to help correct some of the issues arising from the camp and to help those living there transition out of the area.

"We're all on a first name basis," said Sgt. Robert Gray. "We’ve been here for an entire year, meeting with them, speaking with them, offering all the resources we have."

Police say there have been a number of ongoing issues that led to the dismantling of the camp, including complaints from nearby businesses, the discovery of stolen property earlier this year and an overdose death that went unreported for three days.

"The criminal element is the main issue for us," Gray said. "It was time for us to deal with the problem, the community the complaints, it just had to be done."

Police partnered with Alpha House and Calgary bylaw officers to tear down the encampment.