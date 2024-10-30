Calgary police, firefighters, EMS will be on patrol on Halloween, keeping trick-or-treaters safe

As children across Calgary prepare their costumes for Halloween, local emergency organizations are planning their patrols.

Members of the group Partners in Safety have been working to keep trick-or-treaters safe for 30 years now.

The group includes Calgary police, paramedics, firefighters, Calgary Transit, Calgary 911, bylaw services and Calgary's Child Magazine.

Together, they patrol Calgary communities on Oct. 31.

The Partners in Safety will be out in marked vehicles from 6 to 8 p.m.

Local fire halls will be open in between emergency responses as a safe place for trick-or-treaters to ask for help if they need it.

Children are also encouraged to approach Calgary Transit vehicles if they need help.

Partners in Safey has these tips to help keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween:

Inform your parent(s) or guardian(s) of your route, companions, and return time;

Carry a cellphone in case plans change;

Follow pedestrian rules: look both ways, walk instead of running, and cross streets at intersections;

Complete trick-or-treating on one side of the street before crossing to the other;

Wear bright, reflective clothing to enhance visibility to drivers;

Avoid shortcuts through alleys, lanes or private properties;

Stay in well-lit, busy areas and carry a flashlight;

Never enter a house or car while trick-or-treating; and

Trust your instincts; if something feels off, walk away and contact a parent or trusted adult, or approach a Partners for Safety vehicle.

For more tips and more information about Partners in Safety, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.