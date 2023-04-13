Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area

Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.

The grisly discovery, made in a parking lot in the 5500 block of 1A Street S.W., was reported to police shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Following an autopsy, police have confirmed the victim as 62-year-old John Sidney Taylor.

Officers have taken one person in for questioning and say they are investigating their potential involvement.

Police believed Taylor died somewhere other than where his body was found, and are asking anyone who may have information on his death, or who was in the area where his body was found between 5 a.m. on Tuesday and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The body of John Sidney Taylor, 62, was found in a suitcase in the 5500 block of 1A Street S.W. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.