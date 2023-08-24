Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station

Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting in the community of McCall.

Officers were called to a Chevron gas station in the 4800 block of 12 Street N.E. shortly before noon on Thursday for reports someone fired a gun and then drove off.

Police say as of 12:15 p.m., no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…