Calgary man identified as victim of weekend shooting outside Market Mall

Calgary police say the brazen shooting death of a man outside a busy northwest shopping centre this weekend is believed to be targeted.

The victim, identified on Monday as 24-year-old Danny Truong of Calgary, was shot outside the south entrance to Market Mall just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics rushed himto hospital in life-threatening condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the death, which is the city's 12th homicide of 2023, is "not connected" to another incident of gun violence over the weekend in the parking lot at Deerfoot City that injured two people.

“It is extremely concerning that such a brazen and unnecessary act of violence occurred in the middle of the afternoon in a public space, endangering Calgarians who were going about their day,” said acting Staff Sgt. Lee Treit in a news release.

Investigators are hoping to locate the vehicle involved, described as a 2015 white Volvo XC60.

Police say the Volvo had been reported stolen on Thursday and that the registered owner is cooperating with police.

The vehicle, which is missing its gas cap, was last seen travelling on Shaganappi Trail N.W. approaching Crowchild Trail.

Anyone with dash-cam footage from the Market Mall area at approximately 2:19 p.m. on Aug. 12 is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking anyone who may have dash-cam video in the area of the Side Street Pub and Grill on Kensington Crescent N.W. between 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 and 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 to contact them.