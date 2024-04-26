Calgary police investigate shooting in Valleyfield industrial area

Calgary police are investigating a shooting reported in the Valleyfield industrial area on Friday.

Officers were called to the area of 49 Avenue and 25 Street S.E. at around 9 a.m.

Police say no injuries or property damage have been reported but shell casings have been recovered.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.