CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police investigate shooting in Valleyfield industrial area

    Calgary police investigate a shooting reported in the area of 49 Avenue and 25 Street S.E. on Friday, April 26, 2024. Calgary police investigate a shooting reported in the area of 49 Avenue and 25 Street S.E. on Friday, April 26, 2024.
    Share

    Calgary police are investigating a shooting reported in the Valleyfield industrial area on Friday.

    Officers were called to the area of 49 Avenue and 25 Street S.E. at around 9 a.m.

    Police say no injuries or property damage have been reported but shell casings have been recovered. 

    Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air traveller complaints to Canadian Transportation Agency hit new high

    The Canadian Transportation Agency has hit a record high of more than 71,000 complaints in a backlog. The quasi-judicial regulator and tribunal tasked with settling disputes between customers and the airlines says the backlog is growing because the number of incoming complaints keeps increasing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News