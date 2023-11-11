Calgary police investigating in Abbeydale after multiple gunshots fired

Calgary police had a large portion of an Abbeydale street closed to traffic Saturday morning after shots were fired from a vehicle.

It happened after 3 a.m. on the corner of Abbotsford Drive and Abadan Crescent N.E.

Police aren't disclosing any incident details to media, but neighbours tell CTV News they heard up to 20 shots in a quick succession.

They believe nearby homes were hit.

Corey Radloff lives near the intersection.

"They (were) rapid fire," he said. "It literally happened right between our vehicles here. So it's pretty scary."

"All we saw was someone speeding into the alley behind our house."

Neighbour Marinda Coutts claims an officer on scene told her no one was injured and that the shooting was targeted.

"It woke me up from my sleep," she said. "It was crazy. I thought someone was banging on my front door."

Police set up more than 20 evidence markers along Abbotsford Drive and were speaking to nearby residents throughout the morning.

They seemed focused on one house in particular.

Neighbours Debbie and Craig Thomas say they've seen officers there in the past.

"Where it did take place, they kind of have had a few problems there before," Debbie said. "I'm always kind of wondering what's going on down there."

CTV News reached out to Calgary police multiple times Saturday morning to get more information on the incident. As of publishing, no details have been provided.

After multiple attempts to contact the CPS, an officer would say the investigation is ongoing but wouldn't disclose when the public would receive any sort of clarity on the shooting.