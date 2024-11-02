Calgary police issue warning after receiving over 150 calls relating to personal fireworks
Calgary police issued a media statement Saturday reminding residents about the rules regarding personal fireworks after receiving over 150 complaints.
“Fireworks and pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited,” it said, “within city limits unless handled by trained and certified professionals with a valid fireworks permit.”
Police say they believe many of the reported incidents were connected to the Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations.
“While we appreciate the cultural significance of these events,” said community safety inspector Bartosz Wilostowski, “the sheer volume of calls and the resources required to manage them is concerning.”
Police said that because the fireworks were being fired in proximity to the airport, offiicials had to consider shutting down an active runway.
“The safety of our communities is paramount, as is the safety of those operating and travelling on aircraft in the area. While we will lead with education, enforcement will occur for those blatantly putting others at risk,” said Calgary police Insp. Garth Kowalyk.
Didn't know
Many people the police spoke to about their fireworks didn’t know they were violating a bylaw.
“Fireworks disturb not only residents but also pets, leading to stressors throughout the entire time that the fireworks are set off,” said Wlostowski.
“Our community service peace officers are working closely with business safety peace officers to coordinate our response and share information when it comes to businesses selling fireworks, which is also prohibited within the city.”
They added that using fireworks without a permit not only violates bylaws, but also the National Fire Code (Alberta) which may lead to charges or fines.
Bylaws and fines associated with fireworks include the following:
- Using, selling, or possessing fireworks or pyrotechnics without a permit from the Calgary Fire Department is illegal;
- Violators may face significant penalties, including:
- Possession of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $500;
- Use of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $250; and
- Sale of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $250.
“We want everyone in Calgary to be safe, and this means restricting the use of fireworks in our city. Fireworks require a safe, non-combustible area and responsible handling to mitigate potential fallout,” said Calgary Fire Department deputy chief of risk management Pete Steenaerts. “Given our dry climate, it’s crucial that all Calgarians respect these regulations and leave fireworks to the professionals.”
Those who wish to report firework use are asked to contact 311.
For more information about getting a permit, go here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It’s a dream come true’: Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt, the province’s first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly.
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
Florida's convicted killer clown released from prison for the murder of her husband's then-wife
A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison on Saturday.
Harris and Trump are zeroing in on Sun Belt states as they embark on a final weekend push for votes
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump embarked on one last weekend quest to sway every undecided voter in the battleground states.
The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio
Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.
Danielle Smith facing leadership review Saturday to close out UCP convention
Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer for the party's annual convention and will cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership so far.
Here's what you can buy for $729,000 in 8 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average Ottawa home price of $729,000 in eight Ottawa neighbourhoods.
India trashes Canada for linking home minister to Sikh activist plot
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
Local sheriff asks FBI to investigate death of Black man found hanging in Alabama
The FBI is investigating the death of a Black man in Alabama, who was found hanging in an abandoned house, following a request from a local sheriff amid fears among community members who accuse local law enforcement of longstanding, unchecked misconduct.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith facing leadership review Saturday to close out UCP convention
Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer for the party's annual convention and will cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership so far.
-
Fire destroys home under construction in King Edward Park
A home under construction was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. It was the second to burn down in two days.
-
2 killed after truck crashed into semi on Highway 831
Two people are dead after the truck they were in crashed into a semi on Highway 831 south of Waskatenau on Friday.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge County, nearby municipalities reach new emergency management partnership
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
-
City of Lethbridge's snow route season begins; crews prepare for arrival of winter weather
As overnight temperatures continue to dip below freezing, the City of Lethbridge has launched its second annual snow route season ahead of winter.
-
Pronghorns athletic program brings back safe ride program with a new name
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
Vancouver
-
'The height of hypocrisy': Protesters slam Indian consulate's event at Vancouver gurdwara
A small but vocal group of protesters gathered across the street from the Khalsa Diwan Society gurdwara in South Vancouver Saturday to protest the presence of Indian consulate officials at the temple.
-
B.C. port employers release details of final offer to foremen union ahead of lockout
The BC Maritime Employers Association has released the details of its final offer to the union representing more than 700 foremen ahead of a looming lockout on Monday.
-
Section of Stanley Park seawall to close for further tree removal
A section of Vancouver’s Stanley Park’s seawall will be closed throughout November to allow for the further removal of hemlock trees.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. port employers release details of final offer to foremen union ahead of lockout
The BC Maritime Employers Association has released the details of its final offer to the union representing more than 700 foremen ahead of a looming lockout on Monday.
-
B.C. deluge shows why cities struggle to keep up with extreme rain
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
-
B.C. mother vindicated by coroner re-classifying daughter’s death as homicide
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
-
Saskatoon police warn of potentially fatal cocaine after two suspected overdose deaths linked to the substance
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is issuing a public warning about a potentially fatal batch of cocaine circulating in the city.
-
'Sorry bro, but I gotta shoot you': Family speaks out after man was shot and robbed north of Prince Albert
The family of a man shot and seriously injured at a jobsite 14 kilometres north of Prince Albert late last week is speaking out.
Regina
-
Regina election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Nov. 13 vote
Voting day for Regina’s civic and school board elections is fast approaching, here’s all you need to know ahead of election day.
-
Carmichael Outreach to open warming shelter all winter long
Carmichael Outreach is opening its door all night to provide a warming shelter. This time, it will be all winter long.
-
CUPE healthcare workers rally in Redvers, Sask.
Members of CUPE Health Care Workers Sask. and supporters gathered outside of a health care centre in Redvers on Friday afternoon to voice their concerns.
Toronto
-
2 people charged in Queen West incident that left police horse and officer injured were out on bail, police say
The driver of a pickup truck who allegedly struck a police horse and rammed several cruisers on Queen Street West on Friday afternoon was out on bail at the time of the incident, Toronto police say.
-
Carter speaks of legacy, relationship with Raptors fans ahead of jersey retirement
Vince Carter spoke about family, legacy, anger, and ultimately, love in an emotional news conference ahead of his jersey being retired by the Toronto Raptors.
-
2 more people charged in connection with fatal Brampton shooting in August
Police charged two more people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Brampton back in August.
Montreal
-
Private security guards to patrol Montreal's Chinatown, Village amid safety concerns
The city is enlisting private security guards to patrol Chinatown, the Village, and Old Montreal as part of a new strategy to tackle crime.
-
Anti-suicide religious group files constitutional challenge against Waterloo, Que.
A Quebec religious group headed by a man who lost his son to suicide has filed a constitutional challenge against the municipality of Waterloo after it was ticketed for going door-to-door to share its message about suicide prevention.
-
Daylight saving time in Quebec: When do the clocks fall back?
It's that time of year again when we turn the clocks backward and gain that extra hour of much needed sleep.
Atlantic
-
'It’s a dream come true’: Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt, the province’s first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly.
-
Decision not to print voter cards for N.S. election 'short-sighted': seniors advocate
A seniors advocacy group says it is very concerned about a decision by Nova Scotia's elections agency not to mail voter information cards because of the threat of a postal strike.
-
Dieppe’s Champlain mall sold to Montreal-based company
Montreal-based company Westcliff Management, a privately owned real estate development and management company, officially own Dieppe’s Champlain Place Mall as of Halloween.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman dead after being found hurt behind shopping centre
Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive behind Portage Place shopping centre Thursday afternoon.
-
3 hospitalized after apartment fire in downtown Winnipeg
Three people were taken to hospital Friday evening after a blaze broke out at an apartment in the city’s downtown.
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
Ottawa
-
Redblacks, Atletico Ottawa's seasons come to an end on Saturday
It was a tough day for two teams that share TD Place, as both the Ottawa Redblacks and Atletico Ottawa's seasons came to an end.
-
Mayor Sutcliffe announces 10 new initiatives to improve the quality of life for rural Ottawa residents
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced 10 new initiatives to improve the quality of life for rural communities at the Rural Summit 2024 Saturday.
-
Here's what you can buy for $729,000 in 8 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average Ottawa home price of $729,000 in eight Ottawa neighbourhoods.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
OPP investigate fatal ATV crash in Kapuskasing
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Belanger Road North Road in Kapuskasing involving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
-
Stunt driving stop leads to impaired driving arrest in Cochrane
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Local WWII vet celebrates 101st birthday
World War II veteran David Allister ‘Mac’ MacDonald celebrated his 101st birthday at Stayner Legion Branch 457 on Saturday afternoon.
-
Tow operator charged for drug possession
A tow operator in the Peel region was charged by OPP this week for allegedly being in possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr represents himself, asks jury to find him not guilty in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has asked the jury to find him not guilty in his grandmother Viola Erb’s death.
-
Tow truck operator seriously injured outside his vehicle in North Dumfries: police
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a tow truck operator was seriously injured helping a disabled vehicle on the side of Trussler Road in North Dumfries Friday afternoon.
-
Needle and toothpick found in two separate chocolate bars in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public after two separate chocolate bars were found lodged with a needle and toothpick in Cambridge.
London
-
Domestic violence survivors and their allies raise awareness and funds in Sarnia
As Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicked off, survivors and their allies gathered at Lambton Mall in Sarnia, Ont. to not only bring attention to the abuse, but also raise money for the local shelter.
-
WPS calling for public assistance in fatal collision
The Woodstock Police Service is looking for public help in a fatal vehicle collision investigation.
-
Change your clocks, change your batteries
As daylight saving time comes to an end in the early morning hours of Sunday, fire officials in the region are reminding everyone to change smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries following vehicle collision
A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle.
-
Walk honours Harrow family killed in case of intimate partner violence
A commemorative walk held in Harrow, Ont., on Saturday morning honoured a mother and her two children, who were killed in June.
-
Change your clocks, change your batteries
As daylight saving time comes to an end in the early morning hours of Sunday, fire officials in the region are reminding everyone to change smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.