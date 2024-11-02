Calgary police issue warning after receiving over 150 calls relating to personal fireworks

Calgary police issued a media statement Saturday reminding residents about the rules regarding personal fireworks after receiving over 150 complaints.

“Fireworks and pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited,” it said, “within city limits unless handled by trained and certified professionals with a valid fireworks permit.”

Police say they believe many of the reported incidents were connected to the Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations.

“While we appreciate the cultural significance of these events,” said community safety inspector Bartosz Wilostowski, “the sheer volume of calls and the resources required to manage them is concerning.”

Police said that because the fireworks were being fired in proximity to the airport, offiicials had to consider shutting down an active runway.

“The safety of our communities is paramount, as is the safety of those operating and travelling on aircraft in the area. While we will lead with education, enforcement will occur for those blatantly putting others at risk,” said Calgary police Insp. Garth Kowalyk.

Didn't know

Many people the police spoke to about their fireworks didn’t know they were violating a bylaw.

“Fireworks disturb not only residents but also pets, leading to stressors throughout the entire time that the fireworks are set off,” said Wlostowski.

“Our community service peace officers are working closely with business safety peace officers to coordinate our response and share information when it comes to businesses selling fireworks, which is also prohibited within the city.”

They added that using fireworks without a permit not only violates bylaws, but also the National Fire Code (Alberta) which may lead to charges or fines.

Bylaws and fines associated with fireworks include the following:

Using, selling, or possessing fireworks or pyrotechnics without a permit from the Calgary Fire Department is illegal;

Violators may face significant penalties, including: Possession of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $500; Use of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $250; and Sale of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $250.



“We want everyone in Calgary to be safe, and this means restricting the use of fireworks in our city. Fireworks require a safe, non-combustible area and responsible handling to mitigate potential fallout,” said Calgary Fire Department deputy chief of risk management Pete Steenaerts. “Given our dry climate, it’s crucial that all Calgarians respect these regulations and leave fireworks to the professionals.”

Those who wish to report firework use are asked to contact 311.

For more information about getting a permit, go here.