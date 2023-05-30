Calgary police launch phone line for sex trade workers to report assaults, abuse

Calgary police have a new way for sex workers to report violence and other safety concerns.

Called the Bad Date Line, it allows those in the sex trade to report harmful, violent or abusive customers.

A dedicated phone number and email address are available for people to report information to police in a less formalized way.

Police say the information will not be used to target sex workers and will instead be used to investigate perpetrators.

The move comes after police arrested and charged a man with kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary's sex trade.

Police said several women allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to another location, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.