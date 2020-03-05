CALGARY -- A Calgary Police Service police dog — a five-year veteran of the explosive unit — has died weeks ahead of his scheduled retirement.

On Wednesday, police officials announced the death of nine-year-old Cinco.

According to police, Cinco joined the force in 2015 after serving as a police dog in Utah.

The explosive detection dog, who was slated to retire in the coming weeks, died as a result of a sudden medical illness.

"He will be missed by all members of the canine unit and their families, along with our entire service," according to a CPS statement.

Cinco is the second member of the CPS canine division to die this year. In February, CPS patrol and drug detection dog Max died as a result of natural causes as he neared retirement.