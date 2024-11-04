Calgary police move District 1 from Ramsay to downtown core

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is making changes downtown.

Officials announced on Monday that the public counter at the CPS District 1 office in Ramsay has now closed, and officers are instead going to be working out of a new location in the downtown commercial core.

The new downtown police front counter, located at 119 Sixth Ave. S.W., will open to the public starting Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Until then, people will have to use different district offices, file an online report at calgarypolice.ca or call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

The Stephen Avenue Safety Hub, previously located in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue S.W., has moved to the same building.

The location is a place where people can report non-emergency criminal matters, like a non-injury collision.

The new CPS downtown counter will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Calgary is one of the only major cities without a police station in its downtown core, a gap which was reiterated by the members of the Downtown Safety Leadership Table," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"This centralized location ensures that Calgarians have visible safety services in our downtown."

Officials say although the Stephen Avenue Safety Hub is moving, officers will continue to patrol the area, as will bylaw officers.