Calgary police officer shot during Thursday exchange of gunfire

A police officer and a suspect were shot on Wednesday afternoon during the execution of a high-risk search warrant in a northeast Calgary parking lot.

The officer was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is dead.

Another suspect suffered minor injuries in the altercation with police and is in custody.

Police say officers were attempting an arrest in the 5700 block of Falsbridge Drive N.E. at 1 p.m. when "gunfire was exchanged," resulting in the officer and one suspect being shot.

"The suspects were previously involved in other firearms-related offences," Acting Deputy Chief Cliff O'Brien of the Calgary Police Service said during a press conference later in the day.

O'Brien would not go into much more detail about the operation as the investigation is ongoing.

He did say many officers, including members of the tactical team, were there, and the officer who was shot is an 11-year member of the CPS.

He did not name the officer, but did provide the update that the officer was released from the hospital later in the day.

Calgary police investigate a shooting along Falconridge Boulevard N.E. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Police officers "engage in dangerous situations all the time," O'Brien said.

"That's part of being a police officer."

He called it an "emotional" day -- the kind that is "never easy."

"No police officer starts their shift hoping for this type of incident," he said.

"Nobody starts their shift hoping that a member of the public is dead at the end of an interaction.

"Nobody starts their shift hoping that they themselves are going to get hurt or they themselves are going to be shot."

The province's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating.