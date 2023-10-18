Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza

A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.

Calgary police say officers were attempting to arrest a suspect in the 5700 block of Falsbridge Drive N.E. at 1 p.m. when "gunfire was exchanged," resulting in the officer and a suspect being shot.

Police say the officer was transported to hospital in stable condition. A source tells CTV News the officer's injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspect who was shot was declared dead at the scene, police say.

A source tells CTV News a third person involved suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating.

AVOID FALCONRIDGE PLAZA

Calgary police are asking members of the public to stay away from Falconridge Plaza.

The plaza, located at 5075 Falconridge Blvd. N.E., is less than a five-minute drive away from the location where the shooting occurred.

Last month, it was the site of a violent clash of two groups of Eritrean community members that saw many people injured.

Police have not yet revealed how the Plaza is related to the shooting.