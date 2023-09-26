Calgary police on scene of pedestrian collision near Macleod Trail and 4th Avenue S.E.

Roads around Macleod Trail and 4th Avenue S.E. in Calgary are closed Tuesday evening following a crash involving a pedestrian.

Emergency crews responded just after 4:30 p.m.

It appears a vehicle hit a male pedestrian.

There are two scooters at the scene, although police have not confirmed whether the victim was riding one at the time.

A U-Haul truck is also at the scene.

EMS has no information to share at this time on the patient's condition, but the incident is serious enough that police have blocked off the area, placed evidence markers on the road and are conducting a full investigation.

Macleod Trail is closed between the Memorial Drive/4th Avenue flyover to 1st Street S.E.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the next while.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.