CALGARY -- Calgary police released images of three suspects in a Friday evening shooting in northwest Calgary, where two men were killed.

The images were released Saturday, along with images of a car of interest that police believe was involved in the incident.

The shooting took place just after 8 p.m. Friday, when police and EMS were summoned to an area close to Sandarac Place N.W. after reports of gunfire and people being injured.

There were reports of a high-speed car crash as well.

"We just peeked out the window and saw the front of the car hitting the tree," said Anne Delarosa, who lives across the street from where the alleged shooting took place.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the car or any of the suspects please call 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.