    • Calgary police release sketches of suspects wanted in violent home invasion

    Calgary police released composite sketches showing two suspects wanted in a May 7, 2024 home invasion. (Calgary Police Service handout) Calgary police released composite sketches showing two suspects wanted in a May 7, 2024 home invasion. (Calgary Police Service handout)
    Calgary police have released composite sketches of two people believed to be responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this month.

    The suspects forced their way into a home in the 1300 block of Glenmore Trail S.W., at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

    It's alleged the pair physically assaulted the victim before leaving with some of his belongings.

    The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    The male suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, 5'8" (173 centimetres) and 200 pounds (91 kilograms) with a slim build, light-coloured eyes and black hair. He wearing a red hoodie, red shoes and blue jeans.

    The woman was 24 to 28 years old, 5'3" (160 centimetres), 125 pounds (57 kilograms) with a slim build, dark-coloured eyes and dark-brown hair. She was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

    Anyone with information about this incident or who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously Crime Stoppers.

