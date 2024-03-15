Calgary police say they will stay at standoff for as long as it takes
Calgary police are remaining posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home on Friday morning as an armed suspect is still barricaded inside.
The incident, which was connected to a search warrant being executed at the home on Thursday afternoon, has been ongoing for more than 21 hours.
"Although I cannot provide additional details as the event remains dynamic and evolving, what I can is the event continues to present a significant threat to public and officer safety," said Supt. Joe Brar of the Calgary Police Service's operational support division on Friday morning.
At 3:30 p.m. police attended a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. with a search warrant.
As officers approached the home, they were fired on by an individual inside.
No one was injured, but police blocked off the home and told residents to avoid the area until further notice.
The order was later extended to include a section of Memorial Drive and residents were further instructed to find another place to stay until the situation was resolved.
As of noon on Friday, police remain at the scene of the standoff and are intent on staying for a long as it takes.
"While the risk remains, the Calgary Police Service is well-equipped and trained to deal with these situations," Brar said.
"We have a lot of professionals on this event that are working to bring this to a peaceful resolution."
In order for police to achieve that, Brar says a shelter-in-place and evacuation order for residents will remain in effect.
There are two schools in the affected area, but Brar said they are open and students and staff there are safe.
The RCMP have also been brought in to assist with the standoff, but Brar said that's common practice with "protracted events" such as this.
"The police services prepare for these types of incidents and they have pre-determined tactics and strategies in place and we will take as much time as needed," Brar said.
"We know this has had a significant impact on the community's sense of safety and it has also been an inconvenience to people's day-to-day lives. We appreciate the public's support to bring this to a peaceful resolution."
Anyone who requires immediate access to their home is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
