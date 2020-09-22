CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning in a southeast neighbourhood and they now want to speak with the victim's roommate.

The call came in just before 4:45 a.m. for reports of an assault outside the Cedar Ridge apartment complex located at 135 Lynnview Rd.S.E. in the community of Lynnwood.

Emergency crews arrived to find an injured man in the middle of the road near the intersection of Lynnview Road and Lynnview Way S.E. The stabbing victim was pronounced dead on scene.

EMS officials confirm the deceased was in his 20s.

Police said later Tuesday they want to speak with Eddy Nakasenh-Bandasak, who was a roommate of the deceased man.

Bandasak is described as being 167 centimetres (5-5) tall with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes.

Officers taped off a large portion of the residential area and canvassed the neighbourhood for evidence. The CPS canine unit also responded to the area.

No arrests have been made in connection with the death as of Tuesday afternoon and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing or the whereabouts of Bandasak is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

The Lynnwood death was one of three suspicious deaths to take place in Calgary in a period of 17 hours. According to police, there is no indication that any of the deaths are connected.