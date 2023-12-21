Calgary police seize guns, $73K in drugs from downtown encampment

Five people are facing charges after police seized more than $73,000 in illegal drugs and several guns from an encampment in the downtown core.

Members of the Calgary Police Service's mountain bike unit were checking on an area in the 600 block of First Street S.E. just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, when they came across the encampment, which was set up on private property.

Items seized include:

290 grams of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $23,208;

333.5 grams of fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $50,025;

20.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, with an estimated street value of $225;

A loaded, sawed-off .22-calibre rifle;

Three loaded 9mm handguns with 3D-printed receivers and restricted extended capacity magazines; and

One prohibited switchblade-style knife.

Three men and two women are now facing dozens of drugs and weapons-related charges.

"This incident underscores the importance of addressing encampments early," said acting Staff Sgt. Michael Anderson in a Thursday news release.

"In this case, our officers put themselves in a dangerous situation to address the safety concerns and criminality at this particular encampment, and through enforcement, we were able to take illegal guns and drugs off of Calgary streets."

Police are encouraging Calgarians to report suspicious behaviour and criminal activity by calling their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.