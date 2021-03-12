CALGARY -- For the sixth year in a row, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology's (SAIT) achievements in education are being recognized.

The Calgary school has been named the top hospitality school in Canada by CEOWORLD Magazine, a business publication that caters specifically to CEOs and other executives.

It also ranked SAIT's culinary program at the top of its Best Culinary Schools in Canada list.

SAIT's hospitality school also placed 19th overall among international institutions.

"At SAIT, we set ourselves apart through our unyielding commitment to student success," said James Overall, dean for the school of hospitality and tourism, in a release. "Being recognized in the prestigious CEOWORLD as Canada’s number one hospitality school, as well as the nation’s number one culinary school, is testament to the passion and dedication of our students, faculty, alumni and our strong connections to industry."

Officials say they are also on track to build on the success of the program and train the personnel necessary to help the industry recover following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"SAIT is committed to overcoming what the pandemic has thrown at us," said Overall. "Our industry is incredibly resilient and that’s because it’s driven by deeply passionate, resourceful and committed people. Technology will change. Industries will change. Skills will always need to be updated. But at the heart of it all, everything in business and life remains rooted in people."

The ranking was conducted by a survey of more than 186,000 graduates, industry professionals, employers and recruiters between Nov. 15, 2020, and Feb. 22, 2021.