Calgary Public Library moves to next stage of returning online access

    The Calgary Public Library has announced that it’s taking the next steps toward a full return of online services after being disrupted by a ransomware attack that caused the library to shut down from Oct. 11 to 16.

    After an investigation, library officials reported that the attackers failed to access any personal information.

    However, the library temporarily shut down its servers as a precaution.

    The library’s communications team posted on social media around noon that starting Thursday, Calgarians will be able to access their accounts, while local branches will be able to accept and process returns and holds.

    Current loans are extended to Dec.16 and there are no late fines on Library materials.

    It is anticipated that the full service will return in December.

