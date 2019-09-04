The Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking of the livability of cities around the globe has found Calgary to be the most livable city in North America and the fifth most livable city in the world.

The organization, a sister company to The Economist newspaper, rated 140 cities based on stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure in its Global Liveability Index 2019.

Calgary received a perfect score in all categories except culture and environment, where the city was graded a score of 97.5 out of 100. The fifth place ranking is a drop for Calgary, which had been rated fourth in the 2018 Global Liveability Index.

The study found the ten most livable cities in the world to be (total score out of 100):

Vienna, Austria (99.1)

Melbourne, Australia (98.4)

Sydney, Australia (98.1)

Osaka, Japan (97.7)

Calgary, Canada (97.5)

Vancouver, Canada (97.3)

Toronto, Canada (97.2)

Tokyo, Japan (97.2)

Copenhagen, Denmark (96.8)

Adelaide, Australia (96.6)

Vancouver received a perfect score in the healthcare, culture & environment, and education categories, but its overall rating dropped due to its infrastructure (92.9) and stability (95).

For additional rankings, visit The Economist Intelligence Unit's 'The Global Liveability Index 2019' overview.