Calgary remains on track to end all water restrictions on Sunday: City

The water coming from your taps might be a bit murky Saturday, but Calgary remains on schedule to end all water restrictions on Sunday.

City spokesperson Francois Bouchart gave a brief, upbeat update Saturday afternoon, saying that tests confirm that Calgary’s water quality meets or exceeds all safety standards and is safe to drink.

He said the city was doing targeted hydrant flushing Saturday to manage turbidity, which is what causes some people’s water to be a bit cloudy.

All of that is part of the normal cycle of replenishing water supply and will take about eight hours.

Friday, Calgary water consumption was 480 million litres. Bouchart said Saturday’s projected consumption is somewhere between 475 and 485 million litres.

The next update will be Sunday at 10 a.m.