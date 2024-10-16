Calgary report suggests more investment needed to improve roads

Infrastructure teams with the City of Calgary will be meeting Wednesday to discuss if more money should be committed toward improving the quality of roads.

According to a recent report to the city's infrastructure and planning committee Calgary's pavement quality is decreasing annually and the conditions are "impacting satisfaction."

It also laid out the recommendations to improve city roads while also saving costs.

"Despite recent funding boosts from council, financial support has not kept pace with the demands of our expanding infrastructure," the report highlighted.

"As pavement quality deteriorates, failure to achieve an acceptable level of service will lead to future repairs requiring more reconstruction as opposed to repaving, which will result in reconstruction costs five to seven times more than traditional paving and repair programs."

To help tackle the issue, the committee was told that pavement quality level of service targets need to be set for all arterial, collector and local roads.

It aims to improve them all to "good condition" within 10 years.

"The city would first address the urgent backlog of deferred reconstruction and major repaving work using additional funding of $14.45 million in 2025 and $14.45 million in 2026 from the mid-cycle adjustment and an additional $35.8 million in requested funding in 2026," the report said.

"By prioritizing these repairs, we can avoid an estimated $600 million in future costs and lay the groundwork for a more sustainable road network."

Calgary's road network has an estimated value of $15 billion and spans more than 17,000 lane kilometres, but it is "under increasing pressure" from increased traffic, a weakening road base from utility work and weather conditions.

The city says there was a 52 per cent increase in the number of potholes reported to 311 between January and September, compared to the same period in 2023.

Crews were also tasked with filling 25 per cent more potholes in 2024 – 30,830 through Oct. 8 versus 24,628 during the same period in 2023.

(Supplied/City of Calgary)

The city's annual budget for roads is $47.8 million, which is significantly lower than other major Canadian centres, including Edmonton.

Alberta's capital city currently spends $158.8 million each year.

The report said an online survey, conducted in August, gathered input from 1,720 Calgarians who said improving roads should be a priority for the city.

Less than one-half of respondents were satisfied with Calgary's roads and the majority were in support of more money being spent to improve them.

The city is also expected to share an update on its winter weather strategy on Wednesday.