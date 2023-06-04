Calgary residents help firefighters extinguish grass fire
Some Calgary residents chipped in to help fight a grass fire near the Bow River Sunday night.
Around 6 p.m., firefighters were called to a hilled area between 26th Avenue and 29th Avenue for several small grass fires that had spread.
Residents in the area used fire extinguisheres and pails of water from the river to help extinguish the fire from the bottom of the hill while firefighters worked from above.
The fire took around 30 minutes to extinguish.
