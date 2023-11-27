Calgary roads shut down for an hour on Sunday due to rally over Israel-Hamas war

Demonstrators marched through downtown Calgary this weekend, forcing the closure of a major city road for about an hour.

The rally, organized by supporters of Palestinians living in Gaza, used smoke devices and chanted as they headed down Macleod Trail and across the Fifth Avenue flyover on Sunday afternoon.

Calgary police monitored the event, but said it was peaceful.

The rallies have been taking place in Calgary ever since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.