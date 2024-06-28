16 Avenue reopens as water main prepares for flushing

As the City of Calgary inches closer to fixing the water main issues prompting water restrictions, 16 Avenue N.W. is starting to reopen.

The stretch of road where the main first burst in Montgomery fully reopened Thursday night.

All lanes of traffic are now freely flowing between Home Road and 43 Street N.W., but the sidewalk is still closed.

While the reopening is welcome to many who commute in the area, as of Friday morning, 16 Avenue near Sarcee remains closed.

The city says crews are working to finish up paving and are getting ready to move on to the next step, flushing the system, this weekend.

To facilitate flushing the water from the feeder line into the Bow River, the city has closed the north parking lot of Edworthy Park and the pathway system near the river until further notice.

It's the lowest point of that underground line so gravity does part of the work to flush it there.

The city's infrastructure general manager hopes it will go quickly but warns this is where things could start to go wrong again.

He says starting and stopping the flushing creates pressure changes, adding a risk of more breaks.

The city says this is a necessary and critical stage in moving toward lifting water restrictions, saying if all goes as hoped, restrictions could begin to be lifted starting Monday.

With files from Kevin Green