Calgary's Back Alley nightclub announces 2023 Stampede tent
Stampede revelers will have a new venue they can head to this year to drink, dance and listen to live music.
The Back Alley is introducing a new Stampede tent that will be open during the 2023 Calgary Stampede.
"This is the perfect time for our tent to make its debut," said Back Alley owner Dennis O’Neill in a Wednesday news release.
The tent will be located in the nightclub's parking lot, in the 4600 block of Macleod Trail South, and will feature concerts, special events and corporate parties.
To celebrate its first year in operation, The Back Alley says corporate day events and parties are being offered with no rental fees and no minimum spending amount.
"Our city has had a tough few years and we are excited to work with our corporate friends to ensure they have the best Stampede party this year," said Back Alley manager Jessica Turner.
The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, but The Back Alley Stampede tent will be open starting on Stampede Sneak-a-Peek on July 6.
"We have an amazing lineup of musical acts to take our main stage this year," said spokesperson Jamal Ali. "There will be something for everyone."
SEAN PAUL CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT
The tent already has one big concert that has been announced, with organizers saying more are coming.
Sean Paul, known for hits like "Temperature" and "We Be Burnin,'" will perform on Tuesday, July 11.
"This Sean Paul concert is a true once-in-a-lifetime experience. With a full band and loads of new content along with the classics, the show is taken to a new level," said Kalman Goudkuil, CEO of True Rhythm, a Calgary-based event producer.
Tickets are on sale through The Back Alley's website.
