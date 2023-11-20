Calgary's Bantam Cowboys cap perfect season with provincials win

It was a season to remember for the Calgary Cowboys bantam team – perfect in the regular season and perfect in the playoffs.

The Cowboys capped it off by beating the Wildcats to claim the city title and then on Saturday at Shouldice Park, they knocked off the Lethbridge Junior Rams 31-22 to take home the provincial championship.

Linebacker Odin Ward says it's a special feeling because many of the players are wrapping up their bantam careers.

"(It) felt awesome to get just one last big victory," the 14-year-old said.

"Knowing we brought it home and finished the job, it felt great. It's awesome to be out there with your best friends knowing you feel like you're on top of the world."

INCREDIBLE RIDE

Winning the provincials caps off an incredible ride for this team.

Many have played together since they were in pee wee and in that time, they only suffered one loss.

Quarterback Calum Andersen says it's a special group.

"This group of guys is like one big family," the 14-year-old said.

"Just working really hard throughout the season with running at the end of practice, which takes a lot of discipline and to keep going and everyone wanting to help everyone get better and always having that one goal – the championship."

GREAT TEAM

Al Cooper has been head coach of the bantam Cowboys for a long time.

He says this team is up there as one of the best he's ever coached.

"We kind of joked about it after the game on Saturday, that this is my 40th year coaching this team, and the very first season, we were 0-8 and we scored one touchdown," Cooper said.

"If you look at our record for this year and the last two years, they're making up for the 1980s when we weren't as successful."

GOING OUT WINNERS

For many of the players, this is their last year of bantam football and Andersen says going out this way is what it’s all about.

"Not many get to do it and it's just the best feeling ever, holding it (the trophy) with your teammates and really enjoying those last moments with them," he said.

MEMORIES TO LAST A LIFETIME

They may have played their final game together but Ward says this team has memories that will last a lifetime.

"We've all been such great friends for so long and I know that these friendships are going to last and we've accomplished so much," he said.