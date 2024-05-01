Calgary's best brunch spots for 2024, according to Open Table

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Top Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2024, in case you and your family hope to celebrate the day with a meal out.

The list, released on Tuesday, draws upon information from more than 1.3 million verified OpenTable restaurant reviews and dining metrics from Feb. 1, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2024, specifically those that included the tag "brunch."

This year, two Calgary restaurants made the list, including:

Deane House, and

Grey Eagle Casino Buffet and Restaurant.

In total, Alberta had nine brunch spots that made the cut, including five in Edmonton, one in Beaumont and one in Banff – The Vermillion Room.

Ontario had 50 restaurants featured on the list, B.C. had 25, Quebec had 10, Nova Scotia had five and Saskatchewan had one.