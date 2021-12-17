Calgary's Blackfoot Hockey Association to rebrand, remove 'Chiefs' name from teams

A southeast Calgary hockey association expects to have a new name in place ahead of the 2022-23 season as part of its effort to improve inclusivity and show respect for First Nations people.

Georgina Anderson, president of Blackfoot Hockey Association, confirmed to CTV News that the association and its teams, which had been known as the 'Chiefs', will be rebranded, departing from the name it has carried for roughly 35 years.

Anderson says the decision followed significant deliberation.

"We struck a committee consisting of board members to research and understand better to provide a recommendation to the board," explained Anderson. "Pam Beebe, a Blackfoot member of Kainai Nation, spoke with the committee and helped us understand what the Indigenous community is trying to accomplish."

The association's members will be involved in the process of creating its future look.

"We feel that this change will make new and existing members feel more inclusive and show respect to the Indigenous community."