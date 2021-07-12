CALGARY -- Calgary's Cavalry FC is coming home in August.

After playing the first part of the season under a bubble in Winnipeg, the Canadian Premier League announced the remainder of its 2021 season on Monday, which will see all eight teams play 28 matches.

Cavalry's first home game goes Aug. 3 against FC Edmonton. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MT.

"August 3rd cannot come soon enough for all of us at Cavalry FC," said team president Ian Allison in a statement.

"We have missed our fans and missed the magic environment of game days at ATCO Field. With a minimum of 10 home games, we should enjoy a full season of play on spectacular new turf, and often under the glow of magnificent new lights.

"Our fans have been terrific with their unwavering support and we look forward to welcoming them back on game days."

Season tickets are on sale now and game-day tickets go on sale starting July 23.

Cavalry are currently third in CPL standings with a 2-1-2 record and their next game is Wednesday when they face York United.