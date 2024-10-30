Calgary's chief financial officer and corporate planning director replaced ahead of budget adjustments

The City of Calgary has confirmed changes to its head financial officer and corporate planner, just days before yearly budget adjustment deliberations are set to start.

Calgary's chief administrative officer David Duckworth announced the organizational changes in an email sent to staff on Tuesday,

A statement from the city confirmed the changes on Wednesday.

"Our chief financial officer Carla Male and our director of corporate planning P performance Chris Stewart are no longer with the city," said Duckworth.

In the email to staff, Duckworth explained Tuesday was the last day for both Male and Stewart.

"I’m deeply appreciative of the contributions they made to the organization and thank them for their work and dedication to public service. I wish them all the best in their future endeavors," Duckworth added.

There was no reason given for the dismissals, other than the letter from Duckworth stating he had "decided to take the corporate planning and financial services department in a new business direction."

Male started at the City of Calgary in January 2017 as the treasurer and director of finance.

Her departure comes as council prepares to discuss its mid-cycle budget adjustments next week.

The city says Les Tochor will serve as acting CFO and GM for the corporate planning and financial services department.