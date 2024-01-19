CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary's daytime highs next week will be the warmest in three weeks

    Share

    Most of Alberta started Friday under an extreme cold warning as Arctic air continues to funnel back into the Prairies from the polar vortex situated over the Labrador Sea.

    Calgary was one of the warmest locations in southern Alberta Friday with a morning temperature of -22 C thanks in part to the adiabatic processes linked to the Rocky Mountains.

    As of 8 a.m., warmer air was situated aloft with the Nakiska Ridgetop noted as the hot spot in Alberta at -6.8 C.

    Temperatures in Calgary will gradually warm throughout the day on Friday with the warmest point occurring just before midnight.

    Weather patterns are expected to reset by early next week as the polar vortex retreats north, and a large ridge of high pressure from the south creates zonal flow across the Prairies. This will result in the first above seasonal and positive temperature in nearly three weeks.

    Overnight lows will play a key role in next weeks warmup, as they are expected to be above seasonal and fall within a narrow diurnal range (the difference between the daily maximum and daily minimum temperature).

    In January, the average daytime high for Calgary is -3 C with a low of -15 C, creating a typical diurnal range of 12-degrees.

    Over the next few days that diurnal range shrinks to a difference of just two to seven degrees and by the middle of next week the lows could be as warm as -8 C to -3 C.

    With eight hours and 35 minutes between sunrise and sunset, a warmer overnight low temperature often assists in producing a warmer daytime high, as there is less energy needed from incoming solar radiation in order to achieve a peak temperature, so excess energy can lead to warmer highs.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Japan becomes fifth country to reach the moon

    Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News