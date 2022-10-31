Calgary's green cart compost collection returns to biweekly schedule

The end of October brings with it the end of the City of Calgary's weekly collection of residential green carts.

Beginning Nov. 1, city crews will only collect the bins every second week until weekly service resumes on April 1, 2023.

If your green cart is full by collection day, additional food and yard waste can be placed in designated paper bags next to the green bin.

Blue cart recycling collection will continue to be picked up every week while black bin garbage will remain on a schedule of every second week.

To verify your bin collection schedule, and to set email or app reminders, visit City of Calgary – Green Cart Food and Yard Waste Program.



