CALGARY -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Heritage Park to close its doors for the time being but officials say their bakers and cooks are still hard at work making some turn-of-the-century treats.

Starting Friday, the historic park situated in southwest Calgary will be offering curbside pickup for a select variety of favourite lunch and dinner items sold at the Alberta Bakery and the Selkirk Grille.

Curbside pickup has arrived! We are now taking orders for Selkirk Grille lunch and dinner items, as well as all your Alberta Bakery favourites. Pickup will be available Fridays and Saturdays. Place your order now! ������ #yyc #yyceats #SupportLocalYYC https://t.co/M2scDBQkIg pic.twitter.com/NRBg9UFfLE — Heritage Park (@HeritageParkYYC) April 15, 2020

Among the offerings are cinnamon buns, cheese buns, sausage rolls, butter tarts as well as loaves of bread, gingerbread cookies and brownies.

Those looking for something more substantial can enjoy a Ranch House burger or a variety of other sandwiches and wraps from the Selkirk Grille.

A selection of beer and wine is also available for take-out from the location.

Officials say pickup times are available Friday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. All payments are contactless and will be taken over the phone.

Barb Munro, marketing and communications manager for the park says those interested in the bakery items will need to give a bit more notice to ensure all the orders are handled.

"We can process the Selkirk orders like any other restaurant, but we’re asking for people to put in their bakery orders a day in advance since our baker comes in at 4 a.m. to do all her baking," she wrote in an email to CTV News.

She adds the park will expand the service if needed.

"Because this is new, we’re starting off with the Friday and Saturday times only but we may expand to more days if the demand is high enough."

A full list of menu items can be found online and orders can be made by email or by calling 403-268-8607.

Heritage Park closed to the public on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.