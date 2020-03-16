The list of closures in Calgary due to the COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow.

The Calgary Tower will be closed "until it is deemed safe," officials said on social media Monday and Heritage Park will be closed and all events cancelled until at least Easter Monday, on April 13.

The closure at Heritage Park includes the Gasoline Alley Museum, Wainwright Hotel, Railway Cafe, Selkirk Grille and all retail shops.

Several bars, restaurants and businesses in Calgary have been closed since the city declared a state of local emergency on Sunday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Effective immediately, Heritage Park will be temporarily closed to the public.



This closure includes the cancellation or postponement of all private bookings, public events, ticketed and food related events.



